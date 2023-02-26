OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IHG. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,425,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the second quarter valued at $475,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 265.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. 4.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

Shares of IHG stock opened at $67.85 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $72.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

InterContinental Hotels Group Profile

IHG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($74.66) to GBX 6,000 ($72.25) in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($66.23) to GBX 6,200 ($74.66) in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($53.59) to GBX 4,200 ($50.58) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,566.67.

(Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.