Nationwide S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NSPI) Position Trimmed by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its position in Nationwide S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NSPI – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 2.30% of Nationwide S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Nationwide S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA NSPI opened at $20.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.06. Nationwide S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $23.82.

