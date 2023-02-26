OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 104,066 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 33.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,967 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 22.1% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,507 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th.

Shares of BVN opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.80. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $12.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.14.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

