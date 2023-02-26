OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 31,620 ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.90% of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort Real Estate alerts:

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of SRS opened at $17.02 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Real Estate has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average is $17.44.

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate Profile

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.