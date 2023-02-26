Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Position Trimmed by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,616 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $24,437,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,265,000 after purchasing an additional 842,139 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 41.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,828,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 835,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 83.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,243,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,458,000 after acquiring an additional 567,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,242,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,755,000 after acquiring an additional 509,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Down 2.8 %

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $16.30.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 12.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

