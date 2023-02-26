Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,920 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 5,338.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,209,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,514 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,579,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,741,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 866,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,924,000 after acquiring an additional 206,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,855,000.

Get Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF alerts:

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA SPD opened at $25.00 on Friday. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.73 and a 52 week high of $31.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.79.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.