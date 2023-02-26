OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 49,378 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,378 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FJAN. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of FJAN stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.83.

