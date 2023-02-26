OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $724,000 Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 1.74% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAPR. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000.
Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Price Performance
Shares of IAPR opened at $24.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average is $23.40. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $24.96.
