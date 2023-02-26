OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 2.21% of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRAK. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF by 648.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 94,431 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF by 322.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 22,257 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $581,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the period.

VanEck Oil Refiners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CRAK stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. VanEck Oil Refiners ETF has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $36.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.93.

