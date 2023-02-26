OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 62.6% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 21.7% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 115,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 276.1% in the third quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $192.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.57. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $128.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.38.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

