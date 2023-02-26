Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Position Cut by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,243 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 13,988 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ENI by 24.2% during the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 30,364 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of ENI by 26.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of ENI by 19.8% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 57,456 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of ENI by 109.6% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of E opened at $28.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.01. Eni S.p.A. has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several brokerages have commented on E. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

