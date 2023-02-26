OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 21,540 ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $607,000.

Shares of ZSL opened at $25.79 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Silver has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $41.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.95.

ProShares UltraShort Silver (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of silver bullion as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

