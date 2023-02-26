OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EMNT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EMNT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.39% of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,285,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000.

NYSEARCA:EMNT opened at $97.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.46 and a 200-day moving average of $97.82. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF has a twelve month low of $96.89 and a twelve month high of $99.82.

