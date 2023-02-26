OLD Mission Capital LLC Reduces Position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:BAL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:BAL – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,469 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 5.75% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN during the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN Stock Performance

Shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN stock opened at $60.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.06 and a 200 day moving average of $62.18. iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN has a 52 week low of $48.58 and a 52 week high of $93.03.

