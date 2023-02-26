First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Stake Boosted by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 2.45% of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 638.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 23,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FDNI opened at $22.16 on Friday. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.94.

