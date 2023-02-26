25,221 Shares in AXS Green Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTE) Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXS Green Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.58% of AXS Green Alpha ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXS Green Alpha ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $408,000.

AXS Green Alpha ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NXTE stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. AXS Green Alpha ETF has a twelve month low of $27.14 and a twelve month high of $36.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.03.

