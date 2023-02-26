OLD Mission Capital LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 14.82% of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FPXE. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 78.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 178.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 56.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 20,673 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ FPXE opened at $21.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.74. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $25.61.

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

