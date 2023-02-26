Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $242,000 Stock Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1,231.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

BNL opened at $17.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.14. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $22.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.78%.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

