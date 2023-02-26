Penserra Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,893 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Global Net Lease from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Shares of GNL opened at $14.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.25%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -1,777.58%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

