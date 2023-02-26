Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,530 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canaan were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Canaan by 185.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canaan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canaan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Canaan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 15.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canaan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Canaan from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Canaan Stock Performance

Canaan Company Profile

NASDAQ:CAN opened at $2.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.99. Canaan Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $475.06 million, a P/E ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 3.25.

(Get Rating)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.