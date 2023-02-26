Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 238 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,519 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 13.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in TopBuild by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in TopBuild by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $206.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.96. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $140.66 and a 52-week high of $232.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.95 and its 200 day moving average is $173.51.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.38. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $201.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens reduced their price objective on TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

