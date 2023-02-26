Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes $252,000 Position in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Poseida Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,405,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,266,000 after purchasing an additional 23,554 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 571.1% during the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,671 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,012,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 177,929 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,097,000. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PSTX opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $8.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.01.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

