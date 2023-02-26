Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EARN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 721.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 54,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 47,710 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 77.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,928 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 11,504 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 22.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EARN opened at $7.84 on Friday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $102.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.39.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is -28.24%.

EARN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $7.50 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Its portfolio include non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

