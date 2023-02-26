One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of One Liberty Properties worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OLP. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 343,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 196,835 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 481.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 53,775 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,751,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,930,000 after acquiring an additional 26,408 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 19,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the third quarter valued at $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OLP opened at $22.84 on Friday. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $32.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $481.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.26%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OLP shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on One Liberty Properties from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley reduced their target price on One Liberty Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

In other news, Director Charles Biederman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles Biederman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $186,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,676 shares of company stock valued at $413,993. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases.

