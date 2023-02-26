Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 40.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 119.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $34.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.30. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 19.09%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.53%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

