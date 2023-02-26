Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $26,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 311.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.36.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

MPW stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.63. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.00%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 77.33%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.