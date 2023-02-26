Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,720 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,094,000 after purchasing an additional 269,547 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,353,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,352,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 139,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 28,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 53,892 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on DOC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

Insider Activity at Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson bought 17,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $269,241.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DOC opened at $15.05 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average of $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.83.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Further Reading

