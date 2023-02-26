Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LADR. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the second quarter worth about $110,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 14.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 528.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 67.08, a quick ratio of 67.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

LADR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

