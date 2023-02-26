Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 945 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMWD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,240,000 after purchasing an additional 103,815 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,962,000 after purchasing an additional 100,455 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,876,000 after purchasing an additional 32,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 264,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,966,000 after purchasing an additional 30,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

AMWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded American Woodmark from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Woodmark from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $58.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.29 million, a P/E ratio of 69.22 and a beta of 1.84. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $60.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.24.

American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.

