Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $52.77 Million Stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,154,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,497 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $52,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,710,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,623,000 after purchasing an additional 22,137 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 158.7% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,240,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282,035 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 115.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 104,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 55,712 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 8.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 7.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 220,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.04 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average is $17.99.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 105.66%.

IRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $2,686,509.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,065,832.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.