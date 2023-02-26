Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth $598,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 25,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,931,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,663,000 after acquiring an additional 610,565 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 75,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OUT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Outfront Media currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Outfront Media Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.93. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $29.36.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.30). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Outfront Media Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.15%.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

