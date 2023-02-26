Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,586 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,007,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $50,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Loews by 2,042.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after buying an additional 367,407 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Loews by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 458,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,152,000 after purchasing an additional 258,714 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Loews by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 562,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,363,000 after purchasing an additional 254,589 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Loews by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 357,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,862,000 after purchasing an additional 249,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Loews by 495.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,487,000 after purchasing an additional 237,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of NYSE L opened at $61.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.99. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $68.20.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.01%.

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $40,532.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,685.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $844,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $40,532.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $427,685.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,749 shares of company stock worth $2,168,469. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on L. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

About Loews

(Get Rating)

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

