Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 868,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358,373 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Evergy worth $51,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Evergy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,058,000 after purchasing an additional 71,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 1,332.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after purchasing an additional 347,949 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $60.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $73.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.48.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.15%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Evergy to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

