Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Alexander’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 70.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Alexander’s in the third quarter worth about $181,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Alexander’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Alexander’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Alexander’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALX opened at $220.90 on Friday. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.96 and a 1 year high of $266.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 12.58 and a current ratio of 12.58.

Alexander’s Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alexander’s to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

Featured Stories

