Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 6,742 Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,742 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UP Fintech were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 51,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in UP Fintech by 8.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 50,819 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in UP Fintech by 5.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 217,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in UP Fintech during the second quarter worth $938,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in UP Fintech by 63.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 144,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 56,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

UP Fintech Stock Performance

Shares of UP Fintech stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.03. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $7.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech ( NASDAQ:TIGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.41 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.94%.

(Get Rating)

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.