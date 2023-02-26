Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 12,145 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,145 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CIM. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CIM opened at $6.54 on Friday. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $12.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average is $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.49.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 66.36%. The business had revenue of $187.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is -36.95%.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

