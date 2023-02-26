Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 440 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 103,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth $5,119,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $1,148,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WSM. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wedbush downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.88.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $124.68 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $176.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.15.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.91%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

