Penserra Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,447 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 40.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth about $578,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in DraftKings by 12.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 25,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 9.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 165,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 14,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth approximately $2,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Roth Capital cut shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.45.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $18.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.23. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $25.01. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.88.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The business had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 177,011 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $3,334,887.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 600,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,305,394.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 112,575 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $2,277,392.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 786,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,911,683.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 177,011 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $3,334,887.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 600,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,305,394.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 308,561 shares of company stock worth $6,004,872. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Further Reading

