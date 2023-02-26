Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $312,000 Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,940,000 after buying an additional 64,264 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 34.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 35,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 9,092 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 106.2% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 56,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 28,908 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 108.2% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 12,921 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,746,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,776,000 after buying an additional 53,809 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BXMT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $21.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average is $24.79. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.87 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.52%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $54,095.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,420 shares in the company, valued at $3,962,922.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $54,095.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,962,922.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $27,363.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,675.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,753 shares of company stock worth $112,544. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Further Reading

