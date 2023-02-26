Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $266,000 Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth about $27,000. New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 27.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Vertical Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.55.

In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $129.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.97. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $141.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

