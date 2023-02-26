Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,156 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 18.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 3.4% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 1.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Watsco by 12.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of WSO opened at $300.22 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.68 and a fifty-two week high of $343.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 25.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Watsco from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Watsco from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.67.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

