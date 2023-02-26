Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Postal Realty Trust worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSTL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 12,239 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average is $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The company has a market cap of $277.55 million, a P/E ratio of 104.29, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.237 dividend. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 678.62%.

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

