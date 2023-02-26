Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 1,685 Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Afya were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Afya by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 227,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Afya in the first quarter worth $14,949,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Afya by 4.8% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 960,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,651 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Afya by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 740,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,676,000 after buying an additional 448,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Afya by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 712,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after buying an additional 404,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Afya alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Afya from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Afya Stock Down 1.4 %

About Afya

Shares of AFYA opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average of $14.33. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.80. Afya Limited has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $17.02.

(Get Rating)

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.