Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,842,000 after purchasing an additional 335,974 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,490,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,316,000 after acquiring an additional 167,921 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,415,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,520,000 after acquiring an additional 162,051 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,502,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,249,000 after acquiring an additional 165,453 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,482,000 after acquiring an additional 116,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SKY shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered Skyline Champion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Skyline Champion Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $68.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.81. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.40.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $582.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.75 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 42.79% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Skyline Champion

In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 5,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $291,747.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,217.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 5,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $291,747.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,217.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 41,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $2,319,503.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,370 shares in the company, valued at $6,287,500.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,737,803 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Featured Stories

