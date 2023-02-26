Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,950 Shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBS. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

iShares CMBS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CMBS opened at $46.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.41. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

