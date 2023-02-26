Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 553 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,495 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 7.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 32.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $113.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.14.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $79.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.54. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $66.86 and a one year high of $96.51.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.81 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.59% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Armstrong World Industries

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,768,173.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,881,501.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,768,173.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,881,501.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $547,756.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,790.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.