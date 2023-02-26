Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 182 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 1,490.0% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 16,984 shares in the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RH from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on RH from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on RH from $420.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on RH from $254.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on RH from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.56.

Shares of RH opened at $303.18 on Friday. RH has a 1-year low of $207.37 and a 1-year high of $412.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.18.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.95. RH had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The firm had revenue of $869.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.71, for a total transaction of $7,701,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,069,394.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 216,641 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.36, for a total value of $54,671,522.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,980,158 shares in the company, valued at $752,072,672.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 30,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.71, for a total value of $7,701,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,069,394.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 446,615 shares of company stock valued at $115,604,405 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

