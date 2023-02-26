Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 740.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

EMR opened at $82.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

