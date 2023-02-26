Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 540.6% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 40,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 223.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on VNO. TheStreet cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.88.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.36. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $47.26.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.88 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -70.42%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.