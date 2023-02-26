Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 497 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 271,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,177,000 after acquiring an additional 77,153 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 230,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 17,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.92.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $324,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $324,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,286 shares of company stock valued at $779,163. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE OC opened at $97.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.40%.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

